Great craic to be had at Father Ted’s this St Patrick’s Day – here’s what’s planned

St Patrick’s Day is a worldwide celebration of Irish culture, and Father Ted’s Irish pub in Hua Hin is the place to be for this year’s festivities.

With a full day of entertainment planned this Friday (Mar 17), the ever popular and lively establishment promises to be a hub of excitement and celebration for anyone who wants to enjoy the spirit of the Emerald Isle.

Starting at 12:30 pm, Father Ted’s will feature “The Streets of Siam” as their headlining act, playing traditional Irish music that is sure to get everyone’s toes tapping and if you’re a lover of Irish music you won’t want to miss it.

Father Ted’s is also serving up their annual pig on a spit and hog roast dinner and all the trimmings from 1pm.

From 4pm there is more music with Celtic Ricky & Don Stonetown performing, while the lively Somphot Band with special guests pick things up from 8pm.

For those who still have the energy to party late into the night, an Irish DJ will take over the stage from 11 pm. This is the perfect opportunity for party-goers to dance the night away and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.

Of course, it wouldn’t be St Patrick’s Day without some Guinness, and Father Ted’s has plenty of it. The bar will be serving up the iconic Irish beer all day, ensuring that everyone can have a pint of the black stuff to celebrate. And for those who prefer something a little stronger, The Pogues Irish whisky is on special offer at only 99 THB a shot.

With so much going on, it’s no surprise that many people have already booked tables at Father Ted’s for St Patrick’s Day.

But don’t worry if you haven’t made a reservation yet – there are still a few places left, and the team at Father Ted’s will do their best to reserve some of the few remaining spots.

So if you’re looking for a great place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Hua Hin, Father Ted’s Irish pub is the place to be.

With great music, delicious food, and plenty of drinks, grab your friends, put on your green, and head over to Father Ted’s this Friday for St Patrick’s Day.

