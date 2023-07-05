Great Green Escapes to Phetchaburi

Nestled in the picturesque region of Phetchaburi, lies a haven of natural wonders and breathtaking landscapes.

Perhaps more commonly known for its beaches and coastline, Phetchaburi offers much more than meets the eye.

Phetchaburi has an abundance of forest parks and green activities waiting to be discovered that cater to all ages.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast or simply seeking a tranquil escape, Phetchaburi has something for everyone.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

One of the must-visit attractions in Phetchaburi is the captivating Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park.

Set against a backdrop of majestic limestone mountains, this park offers unparalleled vistas along its north-south axis.

As you explore the park, you’ll come across a remarkable sculpture that stands as a testament to the Sang Thong legend, making it truly unique among other forest parks.

The park features two trails, including a shorter 150-meter path that can be completed in just 15 minutes, as well as a 2.5-kilometer trail offering panoramic views of the glistening sea and limestone mountains.

While at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, there are a variety of activities to engage in. Attend a captivating history lecture that sheds light on the significance of the park and emphasizes the importance of wildlife and forest conservation.

Things to do in Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

Experience the thrill of seed bombing, shooting seeds that will contribute to the park’s flourishing ecosystem.

Delve into the world of geological fossils and marvel at their ancient beauty.



Take a leisurely stroll along the 150-meter short path to immerse yourself in the wonders of nature, Embark on a 2.5-kilometer trek to deepen your understanding of the surrounding natural environment. With three short nature trails in total, you’ll have ample opportunities to connect with the park’s enchanting atmosphere.

Within the park, you’ll also encounter notable sites like the revered Mae Nangphanthurat Shrine, where locals pay homage to its sacred presence.

The Nangphanthurat Crematorium, reminiscent of ancient pyramids, holds a poignant legend of lost love and devotion.

Legend has it that Mrs. Phanturat’s heart broke from the sadness of Phra Sang’s refusal to return to live with her at the base of the mountain. Phra Songkh brought her body to rest here, immortalizing their tragic tale.

Another fascinating feature is the Nangphanthurat mirror, a sizable gorge measuring 4 meters in height and 1.5 meters in width.

Pass through it to discover a hidden vantage point. According to legend, Mrs. Phanturat used to inspect her appearance in the mirror before meeting Phra Sang, ensuring there were no bloodstains from her hunting endeavors.

But it’s not just the captivating legends and stunning views that make Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park a must-visit destination.

The park is also home to a myriad of exotic birds, tropical plants, and diverse wildlife. Birdwatching enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise. For those seeking an immersive outdoor experience, camping amidst the lush greenery is also a great choice.

ℹ️ Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

Phone: 098 686 0989

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TvoucH3YByMSNnPi9?g_st=ic

Facebook: Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

Sirindhorn International Environmental Park

Another gem in Phetchaburi is the Sirindhorn International Environmental Park, a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Located in Cha-am, this park boasts a mesmerizing mangrove forest waiting to be explored.

Traverse the 1.8-kilometer route on elevated platforms, immersing yourself in the captivating beauty of the mangroves.

Discover a wide array of aquatic species, from fascinating crabs to mudskippers. The mangrove plantation also serves as a habitat for over 100 resident and migratory bird species, creating a symphony of birdcalls and an unforgettable sight.

The park’s highlight is the awe-inspiring seventeen-meter-high viewing tower, offering a panoramic 360-degree vista of the mangroves, the park itself, the pristine beach, and the charming towns of Hua Hin and Cha-am.

To make your visit even more memorable, consider releasing aquatic animals into the wild. Whether it’s fish, crabs, or shellfish, this act of conservation adds to the park’s ecological balance.

For the adventurous souls seeking an adrenaline rush, October to February is the perfect time to visit.

With the tide at its highest during the day, you can explore the mangrove forest through exhilarating activities like SUPboarding and kayaking.

Glide along the tranquil waters, soak in the stunning scenery, and create unforgettable memories.

The Sirindhorn International Environmental Park is not only a sanctuary for nature but also a hub for knowledge and education.

It serves as a center for information, high-standard training, and the promotion of environmental, natural resource, and energy conservation.

Through their commitment to ecotourism, they aim to raise public awareness about the importance of environmental conservation for sustainable development.

ℹ️ Sirindhorn International Environmental Park

Phone: 032-508-352

Email: siep@sirindhornpark.or.th

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/siepchaam

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/dUnNNcv9ncVQmfdd9

Ban Tham Suea Home Stay Community

For a truly authentic experience, venture to the Ban Tham Suea Home Stay Community in Kaeng Krachan District.

This close-knit community has coexisted harmoniously with the surrounding forest and Phetchaburi River for generations. Once a virgin forest teeming with wildlife, including the majestic tiger, this village has transformed into a thriving agricultural and tourism community.

Embracing the principles of sustainability, the Tree Bank project initiated by the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) encouraged villagers to plant trees for their future benefit.

Today, the community serves as a vibrant learning hub for organic farming, forest preservation, and community life.

Engage in activities like seed shooting and contribute to their ongoing reforestation efforts. Immerse yourself in their way of life by staying in cozy homestay accommodations or camping areas, allowing you to experience firsthand the serenity and harmony of living amidst nature.

Phetchaburi awaits, inviting you to embark on unforgettable green escapes.

Discover the wonders of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, immerse yourself in the splendor of the Sirindhorn International Environmental Park, and experience the authentic community life at Ban Tham Suea.

Pack your bags, leave the hustle and bustle behind, and let Phetchaburi enchant you with its natural treasures.

ℹ️ Ban Tham Suea Home Stay Community

Phone: 081-130-3835

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homestayBanthamsue

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/R8aiLCTuazAEgjDr6

