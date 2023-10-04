Happiness on the Sands concert comes to Long Lay Market in Sam Roi Yot next February

Sam Roi Yot is gearing up to host the “LONG-LAY Happiness on the Sands” concert on February 10, 2024.

Officials say the musical extravaganza will help to bolster tourism and energize the local economy.

The announcement was jointly made by Mr. Sumet Charoensuk, President of the CSR Club for Sam Roi Yot Tourism; Police Lieutenant Thiti Netrasawang, Chairman of the Local Administration Organization of Sam Roi Yot; Dr. Damri Kampunwong, Head of Long Lay Market; Mr. Sitthisak Noi Phalaphet, Chief of Sam Roi Yot sub-district; and Mr. Montchai Noosai, District Chief of Sam Roi Yot. The event is expected to draw a sizable crowd to the Long Lay beach market, where they can partake in both entertainment and culinary delights.

“This first-time event in the month of love is set right on Sam Roi Yot beach, near the Long Lay Market area, letting tourists soak in the ambiance, taste great food while being serenaded by beautiful music,” Mr. Charoensuk said.

“Every Saturday, our beach market, Long Lay, offers a variety of food items. This community-organized concert in February is another endeavor to stimulate tourism and in turn, uplift our local economy,” said Police Lieutenant Netrasawang.

Dr. Kampunwong said that since its inception just over a year ago, the Long Lay Market has steadily drawn tourists every weekend.

He said, “We see around 1-2 thousand people each week visit the market, which increases to about 4-5 people thousand during festivals. With over 100 local vendors maintaining high food standards, the market contributes about 500,000 to 600,000 baht weekly to the community, and this doubles during festival times.”

Ensuring the safety of the area, Mr. Phalaphet stated, “Sam Roi Yot is secure. Our local leaders, village heads, and police officers are wholly dedicated to safeguarding tourists.”

Headlining LONG-LAY Happiness on the Sands is renowned artist Singto Namchok, among others.

Early bird tickets are 600 Baht (from 1st October to 31st November ). After that, the price will be 1,000 Baht.

For tickets, contact: LINE: https://lin.ee/2E5AOty

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NightMarketAtSamroiyotBeach

comments