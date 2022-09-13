Heading to Prachuap this weekend? New sightseeing tram service available Sept 16-18

A new sightseeing tram service will be available to people visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan this coming weekend.

The service, which will take passengers to some of the most popular attractions and sites in Mueang Prachuap and around Ao Manao and Prachuap Bay, will operate from September 16-18.

The pick up point for the service is at Wat Thammikaram Worawihan Phra Aram Luang, before it stops off at various points along Prachuap’s famous Three Bays.

During the tour passengers will be able to listen to audio commentary about the history of famous sites such as Susuk Road (Chalermphon Abhairee), the Old City Pillar Shrine, Koh Lak Temple Phra Aram Luang, and Prachuap Khiri Khan City Pillar Shrine.

The tram service is available four times per day at: 08:30 – 10:30, 10:00 – 12:00, 13:00 – 15:30 and 15:00 – 17:00.

The new tram service was formally launched on Monday (Sept 12) by provincial governor Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, along with the vice governor, heads of local government agencies, and members of the media.

The service has been launched under the title “Run, Eat, Travel, Visit Prachuap Khiri Khan City” and coincides with what promises to be a busy weekend in Mueang Prachuap.

This weekend will see the area host two major events – the Prachuap Food Festival and the Top Run 2022 running event.

The Prachuap Food Festival will take place between 16 – 18 September, from 4pm to 11pm.

The festival will be held at Chaloem Phrakiat Park Rama 9 Park, next to Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

Visitors will be able to feast on an abundance of seafood, including cuisine served from well known restaurants and hotels.

There will also be a cooking competition and mini concerts from famous artists.

Meanwhile, the Top Run 2022 is being held at the nearby Wing 5 Air Force Base on Sept 18, with runners competing across three distances (5k, 10.5k and 21k) around Ao Manao and Prachuap Bay.

comments