Health authorities’ grave concern over Malaysia’s infections crossing into Thai borders  

Already facing complexity in controlling illegal migrants crossing into the northern border, Thai authorities has a new agony to worry about at the deep-south borders as reports of Malaysia’s spike in Covid cases might reach the kingdom.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) revealed on Monday the rising statistics of Covid infections in Malaysia. According to CCSA, Malaysia reported 3,339 new cases and 601 deaths on Monday. This compared with 4,209 confirmed infections and 594 deaths reported over the weekend.

Currently, Malaysia has the third highest number of confirmed cases amongst ASEAN countries following Indonesia and the Philippines.

“The situation in Malaysia is worrying. The point is, it borders Thailand,” said CCSA deputy spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

“CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin has repeatedly stressed the role of communities in helping by keeping an eye out for illegal border crossers,” she added.

Returnees and migrant workers crossing the border illegally have been the source of the latest spike of Covid cases in Thailand, followed by group of gamblers that are being arrested on almost a daily basis.

Meanwhile on Sunday, eight Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegally sneaking into Sadao district of Songkhla from Kedah, the northern state of Malaysia. They were caught at a rubber plantation whilst waiting for an agent to drive them to Ranong, from where they planned to return to Myanmar.

Officials said they had fled the serious virus outbreak in Malaysia, crossed into Thailand on Friday, paid traffickers almost 25,000 baht each for the entire journey, before being caught.

Original writer: Online Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

