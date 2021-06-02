Health chief allays fears over possible vaccine shortage in Hua Hin

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s provincial health chief has spoken to allay fears over a possible vaccine shortage in Hua Hin and throughout the province.

Dr. Suriya Kuharat said that people who have already registered, including those already given appointment dates, will get their jabs.

However, people receiving the free vaccines will not be able to choose which vaccine brand they receive – either AstraZeneca or Sinovac.

This is because the administering of vaccines throughout the province is determined by government and dependent on exactly how many doses are allocated for Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan province as a whole.

Dr. Suriya called on people in the province to remain patient and said that he expects more information to be announced from the Ministry of Public Health and Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) after June 7, which is when Thailand officially begins its mass vaccination program.

To date, the province has 24,000 doses of the vaccine available for the over 60s and those with underlying health conditions, made up of both AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

Dr. Suriya said that to avoid any potential shortage of vaccines, and until further information regarding vaccine allocation is made available from government, vaccines will be administered every Monday throughout June so that the current allocation of vaccines can be monitored weekly.

The news comes as Hua Hin has set a target of vaccinating 70% of the local population and 100% of employees in the tourism industry before Sept 30.

The vaccination target is fundamental to the Hua Hin Recharge project, which aims for Hua Hin to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists without the need to quarantine from Oct 1.

