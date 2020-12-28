Health minister infected with Covid after meeting with Samut Sakhon governor

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was tested positive of Covid-19 and is undergoing the 14-day house quarantine after a meeting with the Samut Sakhon governor, who was also tested positive for the virus.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Monday that a sample swab was collected from Mr Anutin after a senior local official was confirmed with the disease, he said.

“The official has been working hard in the province and been exposed to a high risk of contracting the disease, despite taking precautions,” said the spokesman. The minister would now take a rest and his subordinate would take charge, he said.

Dr Taweesilp said senior officials from the Public Health Ministry had a one-hour meeting with the governor at Samut Sakhon Hospital on Sunday. The governor was later confirmed positive with the virus.

The meeting was held to discuss the setting up of field hospitals in Samut Sakhon.

Results of the test on the health minister and the rest of the senior officials are still pending, he said.

Mr Anutin said his own first test was negative and doctors considered him at low risk of catching the disease, because the Samut Sakhon governor had always worn a face mask.

Original writer: Online Reporters

Source: Bangkok Post

