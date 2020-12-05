Health Ministry confirms first case of COVID-infected in the country Link in the case of ‘Chiang Rai’

5 Dec, Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health confirmed the first domestic male patient with COVID-infected in Chiang Rai and have had contact with a Thai woman (tested Covid-19 positive) returning last week from Tachilek province, Myanmar. Another women from Singburi was also infected is now under the watchful eye of health workers.

Director of the Disease Control Department, Ministry of Public Health, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said yesterday there were 14 new cases of Covid-19, thirteen of them arriving from overseas and are now in quarantine facilities.

All the infected patients are currently undergoing treatment and being closely monitored by health officials.

Source: BusinessToday.co

