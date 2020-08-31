Health Ministry requests to suspend the import of migrant workers from Covid-infected areas

The Ministry of Public Health had requested entrepreneurs to temporarily suspend the import of migrant workers from Covid-infected areas following a second wave of the virus that has been sweeping the Rakhine state of Myanmar recently.

Communicable Disease Division chief Sophon Iamsirithavorn told the Associated Press on Friday that the outbreak in Rakhine State occurred two weeks ago had raised concerns that some illegal immigrants might have been infected and could have sneaked into the country.

“Thailand must monitor the situation in Myanmar as well as keeping an eye on international incoming travelers and a number of migrant workers entering Thailand especially from the bordering countries to prevent illegal immigrants,” the chief said

“Although no infected migrants from neighboring countries were being found at the moment, we should be cautious at all times to ensure that no such problem should happen in Thailand in the future,” he added.

Source: The Pattaya News

comments