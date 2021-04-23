Health officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Public health officials have given an update on the status of the vaccine rollout in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Provincial Public Health Medical Doctor, has revealed that Prachuap Khiri Khan has received three lots of COVID-19 vaccines, totalling 12,160 doses.

According to Dr. Suriya, the first priority group to receive the vaccination are frontline public health workers, followed by volunteer staff, frontline workers of other agencies, and people with chronic or serious underlying conditions.

At the time of writing, just over 10,000 people in the province have received a first dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

Of those, 24 people had reported an adverse reaction to the vaccine. However, the symptoms, which included ra ash, aches, and nausea, were only mild.

One patient reported nausea just 10 minutes after receiving the vaccination, which the doctor gave the anti-nausea medication.

After a 1 hour monitoring period, the person was allowed to return home but they later reported a numbness in the left arm and leg.

Further tests, including a blood test, revealed no abnormalities and the person was given a drug used to treat blood clots.

Dr. Suriya said the person has since made a full recovery and is in good health.

Dr. Suriya added that people should have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, which is useful in reducing the severity of their illnesses if they become infected.

Those eligible for the initial vaccine should register at one of the government hospitals in the eight districts of the province.

People can also show support to front line medical staff and patients staying in hospital and field hospitals by donating items in high demand at the moment such as dry food, drinking water, alcohol hand sanitiser, face masks, and PPE sets.

