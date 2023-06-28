Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan step up fight against dengue fever after the death of two children

Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office has intensified its efforts to implement disease control measures in order to curb the spread of dengue fever following the tragic deaths of two young children.

Dr. Jarurat Patthong, Deputy Provincial Health Officer of Prachuap Khiri Khan, addressed the monthly meeting of the provincial government’s department heads Wednesday (June 28) providing an update on the dengue fever situation in the province.

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 196 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, with an incidence rate of 35.42 per 100,000 population.

Regrettably, two individuals, a one-month-old infant and a four-year-old child, succumbed to the disease, Dr. Jarurat reported.

As the number of dengue fever cases has risen, local authorities are collaborating with relevant organizations to expedite fogging operations in various communities.

In a bid to limit more cases of the viral infection, the sub-district health office and village health volunteers are urging the public to remain vigilant about the dangers of dengue fever and actively participate in eliminating mosquito breeding sites on a weekly basis.

This effort extends to residential areas as well as workplaces, schools, factories, and temples.

Officials also said that whenever they receive reports of dengue fever cases in specific areas, they will promptly conduct disease investigations and implement control measures within one day at the patient’s residence and surrounding areas to prevent further spread.

Furthermore, health officials are taking proactive steps to raise public awareness about the symptoms of dengue fever to ensure timely treatment.

Information campaigns will be disseminated to educate the community about the signs and symptoms of the disease, encouraging individuals to seek medical attention promptly if they experience fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, or rash.

Dengue fever symptoms

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the symptoms of dengue can vary depending on the severity of the infection.

The disease is caused by the dengue virus and is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

Here are some of the common symptoms associated with dengue:

High Fever: Sudden onset of high fever, often reaching 40°C (104°F), lasting 2-7 days.

Severe Headache: Intense headache, usually located behind the eyes or in the temples.

Pain Behind the Eyes: Pain or discomfort behind the eyes, worsened by eye movement.

Muscle and Joint Pain: Severe muscle and joint pain, often described as aching or debilitating. This symptom gave dengue the nickname “breakbone fever.”

Rash: Appearance of a skin rash, typically two to five days after the onset of fever. It is often characterized by a bright red or pink rash on the limbs and torso.

Nausea and Vomiting: Nausea, vomiting, and sometimes abdominal pain may occur.

Fatigue: Persistent fatigue, weakness, and tiredness.

Mild Bleeding: Mild bleeding may manifest as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or easy bruising.

In some cases, dengue can progress to a more severe form called severe dengue or dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can be life-threatening. Warning signs of severe dengue may include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, rapid breathing, fatigue, restlessness, and blood in vomit, urine, or stool.

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms and suspects dengue, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately.

