Health officials praised for handling of Hua Hin COVID-19 cluster

Health officials in Hua Hin have been praised for their quick response and handling of the COVID-19 cluster discovered at the Maya Pub.

Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong commended officials for quickly sanitising locations visited by people who later tested positive for the virus.

Dr Opas highlighted the cluster at the Maya Pub, which he said is linked to the major cluster discovered at the Krystal Club in Bangkok’s Thonglor district.

Dr Opas said that pubs are the new breeding ground for the virus and that 137 pubs or bars in 15 provinces have been linked to confirmed cases.

In Hua Hin, the cluster at the Maya Pub occurred after a member of staff from Krystal visited the bar with her boyfriend and seven friends on 30th March.

On 31st March, the woman reported a high fever and tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of writing there were more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, the majority of which can be traced to the cluster at Maya Pub.

