Health officials urged anyone who visited these venues in Hua Hin to take COVID test

Health officials in Hua Hin are urging anyone who visited two venues in the town to urgently take a COVID-19 test.

On Monday, officials said that anyone who visited the Maya Pub on 30th March between 10.30pm to 2 am or the Ting Korean restaurant on 1st April between 6 and 7pm to visit their nearest hospital and get tested for COVID-19.

The announcement came after officials revealed two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin on Monday.

The new cases in Hua Hin follow a cluster linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok.

Also on Monday, health officials announced 194 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand, the largest number of reported new cases for several weeks.

