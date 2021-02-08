Herbicide poisons 80 ducks in Lampang

Dr Pattarapol Maneeon a veterinarian from the Department of National Parks, said on Sunday, “Primary inspection showed that the duck slaughter had been caused by a herbicide used by the farmer.”

He said the farmer who had rented the area said he had sprayed herbicide over his rice, but because his neighbours complained about the smell, he reduced it first.

Investigation showed the ducks had vomited before dying, and that they had not been suffering from any illness.

It is believed the birds had died on Wednesday last week but were only seen on Friday once the bodies began stinking.

Locals told the press that birds had died near the plot earlier, but this time the number was significantly high.

Source: The Nation Thailand

