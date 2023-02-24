Join us on this special trip to the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival and explore Phetchaburi old town

Hua Hin Today has teamed up with TAT Phetchaburi to offer readers the chance to experience one of the region’s most interesting festivals.

The trip costs just 800 THB and includes transfers to and from Phetchaburi to Hua Hin Clock Tower, a tour of Phetchaburi old town with an English speaking guide, activities, and a visit to a fantastic night market and walking street.

The trip ends at the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival where you will get to see the festival’s famous firework display from one of two of the best vantage points in town.

Details of the program can be found below.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:

0968915139 Pavarisa (Lisa)

Line : lisa49

lisa.hotelrep@gmail.com

https://touchpoint.makewebeasy.co/

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀:

𝟵.𝟰𝟱 𝗮.𝗺.

Meet with the tour guide (Lisa 096 891 5139) at Hua Hin Clock Tower.

𝟭𝟬.𝟬𝟬 𝗮.𝗺.

Leave for Phetchaburi by air-conditioned van.

𝟭𝟭.𝟬𝟬 – 𝟭𝟯.𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺.

First stop: Na Boon Khao Hom organic rice field. Listen to the stories of Na Boon, activities that related to folk wisdom and field trip activity route.

Experience the local Thai way of life and learn how to prepare your own lunch, rice wrapped in lotus leaf. Ingredients include organic rice, sweet pork, omelet, tamarind shrimp paste, and fried mackerel. Enjoy making your own fish shaped ornaments made of palm leaf.

** 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝑙𝑒𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑔𝑢𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑑𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑖𝑓 𝑦𝑜𝑢 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑜𝑑 𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑖𝑒𝑠.

𝟭𝟰.𝟬𝟬 – 𝟮𝟬.𝟬𝟬 𝗽.𝗺.

Explore the Phetchaburi old town by tram, visit Wat Koh where you can find one of the oldest mural paintings dating back several hundred years to the Ayutthaya period. The murals have been well-kept and are in excellent condition. This is a true ‘unseen’ or hidden gem of Phetchaburi.

Create your own a Thai-patterned shopping bag.

Soak up the traditional culture of Phetchaburi at the Panicharoen Night Walking Street. Travel by tram to see a colourful array of local products from Phetchaburi, including traditional art exhibitions and local food. Enjoy tasting some of Phetchaburi famous food and delicious desserts as you wonder by.

Travel by cable car to the famous hill overlooking of Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival 2023, enjoy traditional Thai performances, cultural exhibitions, and food stalls, as well as the opportunity to explore the historic sites and natural beauty of the region.

Dinner by your own

𝟮𝟬.𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺.

See the fireworks show from the magnificent rooftop of the Potter Hotel. While watching, enjoy a good drinks and snacks.

𝟮𝟭.𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺.

Tour ends and leaves for Hua Hin by air-conditioned van. (Arrive at the Clock Tower no later than 23:00 p.m.)

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:

– Lunch @ Na Boon Khao Hom

– DIY (fish shaped ornaments made of palm leaf and a Thai-patterned shopping bag)

– English speaking guide

– Drinks and snacks at Potter Hotel’s rooftop.

– Cable car to the top of the Phra Nakhon Khiri’s hill.

– Transportation during the trip including van from Hua Hin Clock Tower and back, Tram Tour

𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗽 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀:

Only on 18 & 25 March 2023

𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆 800.- 𝒏𝒆𝒕𝒕/ 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏

Not included:

Additional drinks and food fee (available for purchase)

Special

Lucky Draw value 1000 Baht form KeeRee Massage 2 vouchers

Child rates:

Children below 3 yrs free of charge

License no.1-026157

voucher will be sent via mail or line.

Reservation will be completed by transfer to following:

Kasikorn Bank, Venture Park Branch

Saving account

7092333943

Pavarisa Chantra

Remarks

-All ages can join this tour

-Itinerary order is subject to change depending on weather and operation

-Please note that there may be other participants

-You will not be able to join the tour, get a refund or reschedule if you are late for the tour and miss the group.

Cancellation Policy

-For a full refund, cancel at least 24 hours in advance of the tour starting time.

-Guided tour may be canceled in the case of weather conditions.

-You will not be able to get a refund or rescheduled if you are late for the tour and missed the group.

