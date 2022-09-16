Here’s how many tourists visited Prachuap Khiri Khan from Jan-Jul 2022

Prachuap Khiri Khan received just over 5 million tourists in the first half of the year, it has been revealed.

During a meeting held earlier this week of the joint public-private sector committee to develop and solve economic problems in the province, the provincial governor, Mr. Sathien Charoenruen announced that approximately 5.1 million tourists had visited the province between from January to July 2022.

Approximately 5 million Thai tourists and over 40,000 foreign tourists visited the province, generating a total of 17,442 million baht in tourism revenue.

The revenue generated was split into 17 billion baht from Thai tourists and 400 million baht from foreign tourists, Mr. Sathien said.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the revenue generated from tourism in Prachuap Khiri was the fifth highest among the other provinces in Thailand, behind Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi and Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abhisit Ubonkomut, director of Hua Hin Airport said the airport has now been allocated a budget of 600 million baht to improve the airport’s infrastructure in order to meet the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s safety standards.

Some of the improvements being carried out include expanding the width of the runway, construction of a new perimeter fence and a new water supply system for fire and rescue.

Mr. Abhisit said that there are currently many airlines expressing an interest in opening routes to Hua Hin.

