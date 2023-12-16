Here’s what Prachuap Khiri Khan is doing to improve road safety during New Year

Prachuap Khiri Khan province is ramping up measures on both main and secondary roads ahead of the New Year celebration.

The initiative was announced on December 15, 2023, during a meeting at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall, led by Deputy Governor Adisak Noisuwan.

The province’s Road Safety Operations Center Committee has outlined a strategic plan to curb road accidents during the festive season, spanning from December 29, 2023, to January 4, 2024. Operating under the campaign slogan “Drive Safely, Thailand Without Accidents,” these measures include the launch of a dedicated operation center on December 28, 2023.

A focus of this campaign is the temporary closure of 10 hazardous U-turn spots along Phetkasem Road, identified in accident-prone areas across several districts including Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot, Muang Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thap Sakae, and Bang Saphan.

The province will also establish 16 checkpoints along Phetkasem Road and an additional 31 on secondary routes.

In total, 64 high-risk locations spanning eight districts will be under surveillance to prevent accidents. The plan includes deploying 30 units of fast-moving vehicles equipped with flashing lights for enhanced visibility during night-time, particularly aimed at alerting drivers.

Meanwhile, local checkpoints will be set up to deter drunk driving, a major cause of road accidents in Thailand.

This heightened focus on road safety follows a tragic accident on December 5, 2023, where a bus on the Bangkok-Na Thawi route collided with a large tree along Phetkasem Road, resulting in 15 deaths and numerous injuries.

In response, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Transport Office is enforcing strict inspections of public transport vehicles and drivers. Emphasis is being placed on the mandatory use of seat belts by all passengers.

Additionally, the Thap Sakae district, in collaboration with the Huai Yang Subdistrict, is undertaking environmental enhancements at the accident site along Phetkasem Road. This includes the installation of reflective strips on large trees and improved lighting to increase nighttime visibility for drivers.

comments