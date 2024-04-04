Here’s when Immigration in Hua Hin and Cha-am will be closed over Songkran

Extended holiday closures for Immigration offices in Hua Hin, Cha-am, and across Thailand

Immigration offices in Hua Hin, Cha-am, and throughout Thailand will observe extended closures in April due to national holidays.

The closures are set around the Chakri Memorial Day and the Songkran festival, officials confirmed.

The offices will shut down over the coming weekend, April 6-7, as usual.

However, this period will extend through Monday, April 8, in observance of the substitution day for the Chakri Memorial Day.

Chakri Memorial Day, celebrated annually on April 6, commemorates the establishment of the Chakri Dynasty by King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great (Rama I) and honors the contributions of the Chakri Royal Family. The current monarch, His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), represents the dynasty’s tenth generation.

Adding to the closures, a five-day hiatus for the Songkran festival has been scheduled from April 12-16, encompassing a weekend and the special government holiday declared for Friday, April 12.

This extra holiday was part of a Cabinet decision in February, aimed at providing ample planning time for individuals and businesses for the festivities, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Residents and visitors in the area are encouraged to address any immigration-related matters ahead of these closures to minimize disruptions.

The closures are not limited to immigration offices.

District Offices, the Department of Land Transportation, and most bank branches will also observe the holiday. Although main bank branches will be closed, select branches within shopping malls are expected to remain open. Similarly, Thailand Post branches located in shopping centers will continue operations as usual.

Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will maintain their operational status throughout the holidays.

