Here’s when Tamarind night market is open during Songkran

Tamarind night market in Hua Hin is extending its opening hours over two public holidays in April to accommodate the influx of tourists and locals looking to enjoy the holiday atmosphere.

The market, which is already a popular attraction in the city, will be open for longer periods during the Chakri Day and Songkran holidays.

During the Chakri Day weekend, the market will open its doors from 5pm for four nights between April 6-9.

Similarly, over the Songkran holidays, the market will be open for a total of five nights from April 12-16. The market’s extended hours will allow visitors to fully immerse themselves in the festivities of Thailand’s most celebrated holiday.

The Tamarind night market is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Hua Hin, and the extension of its opening hours over the upcoming public holidays will only add to its appeal – expect it to be busy throughout the April holidays.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Cicada market has announced it will open on April 13 to 16 during Songkran.

