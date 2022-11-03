Here’s why On The Rocks Bar should be your new midweek hangout

Planning a fun night out to catch up with your friends, or just looking for a mid-week treat?

Then your next night out should be at On The Rocks Bar at Cape Nidhra Hotel.

The bar has launched a new happy hour with buy 1 get 1 free on soft drinks, beers, house wine, house drinks and cocktails.

The buy 1 get 1 free offer is split over three hours from 5pm-7pm and 10pm-11pm.

The rooftop setting of On The Rocks Bar is the perfect place to sit back and relax among great company, while taking in the views of the Hua Hin beach.

➡️ Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin

📱 032 516 600

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/wnm8K6bLmetfSmcX8

