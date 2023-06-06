Hidden cameras at Monsoon Valley Vineyard showcase a wide variety of animals

A yellow throated marten striking a pose. Click.

A bird of prey spreading its wings. Click.

A masked palm civet exploring under the cover of darkness. Click.

Hidden camera traps installed around Monsoon Valley vineyard near Hua Hin have revealed an abundance of wildlife.

The vineyard is a popular destination for wine lovers and tourists alike.

However, the area surrounding the vineyard is also home to a wide variety of wildlife, some of which are rare and elusive.

In a recent research initiative aimed at studying and conserving this wildlife, hidden camera traps were set up around the vineyard, and the results have been fascinating.

The camera traps, which were set up at various locations around the vineyard and the surrounding land, captured images of a variety of different animals.

Camera traps, also known as trail cameras, are specialized cameras that are designed to capture images of animals in the wild.

These cameras can be equipped with motion sensors and can be set up in remote locations, making them an ideal tool for studying wildlife. They are often used by scientists and conservationists to capture images of rare and elusive animals that are difficult to observe in the wild.

The cameras can be set up in a variety of ways. Some cameras are set up on trees or poles, while others are placed on the ground. They can be programmed to take photos at specific intervals or triggered by movement.

The cameras are often equipped with infrared sensors that allow them to capture images at night without disturbing the animals.

Among the animals photographed at Monsoon Valley were a yellow-throated marten, a masked palm civet, a crab-eating mongoose, a serow, and a common green magpie.

The yellow-throated is a nocturnal weasel-like animal that is known for its distinctive yellow throat and is found in the forests throughout Thailand.

(⬇️ More images can be found at the end of the this article ⬇️ )

The masked palm civet, also a nocturnal animal, is a small mammal that is native to Southeast Asia. It is known for its distinctive black and white mask and is often mistaken for a raccoon.

The crab-eating mongoose, which is found throughout Southeast Asia, is, as its name would suggest, a member of the mongoose family and is known for its ability to catch and eat crabs.

The serow, a goat-like animal that is native to Southeast Asia, is known for its shaggy coat and distinctive horns. In Thailand, the species is listed as endangered. Finally, the common green magpie, a bird that is found throughout Southeast Asia, is known for its bright green feathers and distinctive call.

“It is fantastic to know that Monsoon Valley vineyard is not only a thriving home for our grapes but also a sanctuary for an abundance of wildlife, some of which is rare or endangered,” a spokesperson for the vineyard said.

“As a vineyard, we aim to create a space where nature and agriculture can coexist harmoniously. The abundance of wildlife captured by our hidden cameras is a heartening indication that we are on the right track in nurturing a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.”

The camera traps have been operational for over two months, and the images were captured both during the day and at night. The cameras are located next to a stream where many of the animals go to drink water.

The images provide valuable insights into the behavior and habits of these animals and can help conservationists to better understand how to protect them.

The Monsoon Valley vineyard is committed to protecting the environment and the wildlife that calls it home.

The vineyard has implemented several initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and conserving the surrounding environment.

The camera trap research initiative is just one of a number of such initiatives that the vineyard has undertaken to protect the natural environment and its inhabitants.

Monsoon Valley continues to provide secure locations for hornbill nests made from repurposed wine barrels that are in line with the birds’ natural habitat.

This environmentally friendly nesting initiative has been acknowledged as the world’s first successful attempt in replacing hornbill homes using recycled wine barrels.

Once the birds have nested inside the barrel the female goes inside the nest to lay her eggs, then closes off the entrance, leaving only a narrow vertical slit, wide enough for the male hornbill to pass pieces of food to her while she is sealed inside.

The male will bring food to the female and the chicks, who remain inside until the chicks are grown up and ready to fly at which time the female hornbill cracks open the sealing material.

A camera set up inside a barrel used by the hornbills for nesting revealed remarkable footage of the female bird feeding her young.

More images form the hidden camera traps at Monsoon Valley

comments