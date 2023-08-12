Hike to this little known viewpoint near Hua Hin and discover a wonderful secluded beach

Looking for something to do at the weekends, a quick escape from Hua Hin or a way to keep the kids entertained for the day that doesn’t involve a screen?

Just a 30-minute drive from the centre of Hua Hin lies Khao Kalok viewpoint, a hidden gem offering a delightful day out for nature lovers and families seeking an active outdoor experience.

This scenic spot provides breathtaking views of Khao Kalok Beach and an opportunity to explore a nearby secluded and little known beach.

Khao Kalok Beach, stretching from Pranburi Beach to Khao Kalok, boasts soft sandy shores and a tranquil ambiance that envelops visitors in serenity.

The beach derives its name from a small hill or mountain located to the south, said to resemble a skull.

Khao Kalok Beach offers a peaceful respite away from Hua Hin, making it an ideal destination for a day trip.

Unlike other beaches in the region, Khao Kalok Beach is void of restaurants and commercial establishments, giving it an exclusive and private feel, perfect for those seeking genuine tranquility. The shallow and calm seawater allows visitors to enjoy a refreshing swim in the area.

At the heart of Khao Kalok Beach lies the captivating Khao Kalok viewpoint.

You can hike up to the viewpoint from either the road side or from the beach – both entrances are sign posted. However, we found the hike from the road to be a little more challenging.

This vantage point offers fantastic panoramas of the beach and its surroundings.

To reach the viewpoint, a moderate 300-meter hike awaits, taking approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Ropes have been installed along certain sections of the trail to assist hikers.

While most individuals can tackle the hike, some may find certain parts challenging. It is advised to wear proper footwear, such as trainers or sports shoes, as sandals or flip flops are not suitable.

On the opposite side of the entrance, a nice nature trail awaits, leading adventurers to Khung Sai Beach. You will see a sign that points left to Khung Sai Beach and right to the viewpoint.

To reach Khung Sai Beach, you can embark on a scenic approximately 1-kilometer hike along a fairly straightforward pathway.

It’s a beautiful route and offers what would be a fairly pleasant walk for most people. However, be aware there are some elevated walkways that you would need to negotiate.

While we didn’t, it could be advisable to be aware of the tide conditions and check them prior to setting off on the hike, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. At hide the entrance to the beach may be blocked.

When you visit Khung Sai Beach, you will likely have the entire beach to yourself. This secluded beach provides a glimpse into the region’s unspoiled beauty, reminiscent of the area before it gained popularity among tourists.

With its picturesque scenery and unique rock formations, Khung Sai Beach is an ideal location for both children and adults to explore.

The presence of unusual red rocks are typically found on beaches further south in the province, specifically in Bang Saphan.

These distinctive red rock formations add a touch of intrigue and make Khung Sai Beach even more captivating.

It’s a rare opportunity to witness this geological phenomenon outside its usual location, providing visitors with a glimpse into the diverse natural wonders that Prachuap Khiri Khan has to offer.

Additionally, it serves as a fantastic picnic spot, offering a perfect blend of nature and relaxation.

Visiting Khao Kalok viewpoint and exploring the nearby Khung Sai Beach is an excellent option for families seeking to pry their children away from screens and engage them in outdoor activities.

The accessible location, within easy reach of Hua Hin, makes it an ideal Sunday or weekend getaway.

Note: It is worth pointing out that if you start the hike from the roadside, you can hike up to the viewpoint, take in the stunning views, and then descend the other side of the trail, continuing your walk towards Khung Sai Beach all in one go. However, this hike is more challenging than if you start from the entrance located on Khao Kalok Beach.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/7htpUCQ6oENyv3R59

