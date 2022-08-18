His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen to visit Hua Hin on Saturday (Aug 20)

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen will visit Hua Hin on Saturday, (Aug 20), it has been announced.

On Wednesday (Aug 17), Mr. Sathien Charoen Rian, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over a meeting in preparation for the visit.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen will be visiting Hua Hin to formally open the DLTV building, as part of the Distance Learning Foundation under The Royal Patronage.

The King and Queen will arrive by royal plane to Hua Hin Airport at 5:45 p.m before proceeding to the new DLTV building, which is located inside Suan Dusit Rajabhat University/Wang Klai Kangwon Vocational College.

Well-wishers are expected to line the roads from the airport and towards Soi 35 and the Wang Klai Kangwon Vocational College.

Local officials will put procedures in place to manage traffic flow during the visit.

The new DLTV building is a state of the art distance learning center, which includes an exhibition hall, virtual destination simulation classrooms and various recording and broadcasting rooms.

