His Majesty The King Rama X Will Donate 80 Million Baht to Hua Hin Hospital

On May 10, 2019 Hua Hin Today Newspaper has been revealed from Dr.Dararat Rattanarak, Director of Hua Hin Hospital, that Hua Hin Hospital has received a royal favour from His Majesty the King Rama X with the amount of 80 Million Baht in total. This amount will be used to purchase new modern tools and medical equipment for the hospital.

In the past, His Majesty King Rama IX had a royal scheme requiring Hua Hin Hospital to upgrade their overall facilities that focus on different kinds of heart diseases and also its Emergency Center. The hospital have complied constantly ever since. For some of the new equipment, it could take 3 – 6 months to arrive from abroad.

These equipment will help to improve the function of a proper heart center and would be able to treat more patients with various heart problems in the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan and nearby provinces better than ever. As for the Emergency Room, the hospital will obtain some neurosurgical machines, additional breathing apparatus and other high-end medical tools needed for urgent surgery.

