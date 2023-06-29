Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin unveils new and exciting Vana Nava Games Room

Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin is thrilled to unveil the exciting new “Vana Nava Games Room.”

Guests can immerse themselves in the vibrant underwater atmosphere with Vana Nava.

This activity is another complimentary option for guests staying at the hotel, in addition to the popular Vana Nava Water Jungle and Bryde’s Kids Club, which are highly favored. This further emphasizes our commitment to being the best family hotel in Thailand.

Vana Nava Games Room is located on the Lobby (L) floor of the hotel, creating a game-centric atmosphere within the hotel.

It is adorned with colorful neon lights and equipped with modern game consoles to cater to kids, teenagers, and adults alike. Whether playing alone or as a team, guests can enjoy popular console games like the PlayStation 5, table football, dartboard, and pool table.

Guests staying at the hotel will receive tokens upon check-in, which can be used to play games or redeemed for food and beverages at Vana Nava Water Jungle.

“Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin has established a strong bond of trust with its valued guests, particularly among families who rely on us as their preferred choice for accommodation and vacation experiences. Our unlimited access to Vana Nava Water Jungle, a cherished highlight of our offerings, ensures guests can enjoy unlimited thrills throughout their stay. As part of our ongoing commitment, we continually strive to enhance the quality of our services and deliver exceptional experiences that exceed the expectations of our esteemed guests” said Thomas Hain, General Manager

The Vana Nava Games Room is now fully operational starting from 1stJune 2023 onwards, with operating hours from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Those interested can check for additional details or make room reservations directly on our website at https://bit.ly/421dYVE.

comments