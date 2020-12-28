Hospital advertising pre-order vaccine under scrutiny

A private hospital in Bangkok is under scrutiny after it received a stern order from the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) to take down an advertisement offering consumers to pre-order Covid-19 vaccines made by the US biotech firm Moderna.

The hospital, located in Bang Khen area, advertised through social media on Dec 26 that it was offering a pre-order Covid-19 vaccination, which has attracted attention of potential netizens.

According to the ad, the hospital charges 4,000 baht to pre-order the vaccine, which they said is due to arrive by October 2021. The price of the vaccine itself is expected to be 6,000-10,000 baht.

DHSS Director-general Dr Thares Karassanairawiwong said it important not to provide the public with wrong information about the vaccine and its availability. He also insisted that no Covid-19 vaccine has been certified yet for use in the country.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday ordered the hospital to take down the ad immediately.

Whilst the Moderna vaccine has been approved by food and drug authorities in several countries, the vaccine will still need to be approved by the Thai FDA.

The hospital may have violated Section 38 of the Medical Facilities Act by failing to obtain permission in running advertisement for medicine and medical purposes. It is also liable for publicly carrying out overstated information.

