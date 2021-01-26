Hotline created for reporting on Covid-19 measure violations

The government is now urging people to help report activities believed to violate the government’s rules and regulations to control the spread of Covid-19 by calling the national hotline at 1111.

People can report on any violations set by the Emergency Decree which has been in place since last year and stretched numerous times to fight the pandemic.

The government says people can call the hotline for major violations like labour trafficking across Thailand’s border with Myanmar, which assumed to have led to the new wave of infections affecting Samut Sakhon.

People can also phone in the hotline for minor violations even like gatherings that don’t abide by the control measures.

Anucha Burapachaisri government spokesman says hundreds of citizens were reported violating the Covid-19 restriction measures and laws despite the Emergency Decree.

All complaints and reports are expected to be fully investigated by agencies in charge and all information will be kept confidential.

Service for English speakers is available upon request. The hotline has received a total of 32,008 inquiries and general questions so far.

