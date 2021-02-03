House party brought down, arrest 10 on drug charges

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Photo: Nation Thailand

Police arrested 10 people early on Wednesday for flouting the emergency decree and holding a drug-fuelled rave at a rented house in Bangkok’s Wattana district.

The suspects were charged with possessing and consuming the controlled substance ketamine. Partygoers abuse this substance and created a reputation as a party drug, its dissociative characteristics, including “out-of-body” experiences, and its addictive qualities.

They were also charged with violating the law by holding a gathering that may cause the spread of Covid.

The suspects aged between 22 and 51 were caught at 1 am by officials from the Thonglor Police Station. Sources say they were high as kites.

The suspects were charged with possessing and consuming the addictive drug and were also charged with violating the law by holding a gathering.

Source: The Thaiger

 

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
Kayes Nihon is a digital marketer/tech-savvy who has been working as a freelancer since 2017 in Thailand. He was born and raised in Bangladesh. Since he was a child he was intrigued by technology. Nihon graduated from Armanitola Govt. High School (Bangladesh) and finished his higher education at the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce (Thailand). He has travelled across Asia and has a clear understanding of cultural differences. His motto is "If you believe, you can achieve".

