House party brought down, arrest 10 on drug charges

Police arrested 10 people early on Wednesday for flouting the emergency decree and holding a drug-fuelled rave at a rented house in Bangkok’s Wattana district.

The suspects were charged with possessing and consuming the controlled substance ketamine. Partygoers abuse this substance and created a reputation as a party drug, its dissociative characteristics, including “out-of-body” experiences, and its addictive qualities.

They were also charged with violating the law by holding a gathering that may cause the spread of Covid.

The suspects aged between 22 and 51 were caught at 1 am by officials from the Thonglor Police Station. Sources say they were high as kites.

Source: The Thaiger

