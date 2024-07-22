By Marita Bester

I wouldn’t call myself a tea connoisseur, as I am firmly addicted to coffee – often referred to as the devil’s juice by tea enthusiasts. However, I do enjoy a cup of tea now and then. Despite my preference for the dark allure of coffee, I find that tea has a calming and relaxing effect on me. I usually enjoy my tea while reading a book on my sofa.

Some of my favourite authors were astute tea lovers. Jack Kerouac wrote of tea in his 1958 novel The Dharma Bums: “The first sip is joy, the second is gladness, the third is serenity, the fourth is madness, the fifth is ecstasy.” George Orwell considered tea, “one of the mainstays of civilisation.”

Orwell wrote a fantastic essay in 1945 titled “A Nice Cup of Tea,” originally published in the Evening Standard on January 12, 1946, discussing the secret to the perfect cup of tea. He observed that Indian or Ceylon is economical and can be drunk black but he believed that drinking black tea did not make him feel wiser or more optimistic afterward. He maintained, “One strong cup of tea is certainly better than two weak ones.” The “most controversial point” Orwell made is regarding the addition of milk. He argued that there are two schools of thought in Britain: the milk-first school and his own preference of pouring the tea first and stirring as one adds milk to regulate the amount.

Beyond literary circles, tea has long been at the heart of British culture, symbolizing the nation’s resilience and composure. The iconic slogan “Keep Calm and Carry On,” designed by the Ministry of Information in 1939, reflects this spirit. Originally intended as wartime propaganda, it underscores a pragmatic approach to life that tea embodies. Beyond social rituals, tea played a crucial role in the British Army, serving as a comforting routine even during the turmoil of battle.

On the morning of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, officers passed tea to the men as they stood by, waiting to be shelled by Napoleon’s forces. Napoleon famously said that an army marches on its stomach, but in the case of the British Army one could argue that it could only march with the promise of stopping for a brew. Winston Churchill once called tea “more important than ammunition.” An endearing example of how the British fought the war with tea occurred when, in one night, the Royal Air Force dropped 75,000 tea bombs over the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. Each contained one-ounce bags of tea from the Dutch East Indies, along with a message: “The Netherlands will rise again, chins up.”

The influence of tea extended far beyond British borders, playing a significant role in other historical contexts as well. For instance, the practice of drinking black tea with milk and sugar, as Orwell prescribed in his essay, remains the standard way to enjoy tea in Britain and its former colonies. Tea’s importance was so pronounced that it even sparked one of the most famous acts of rebellion in American history. On the eve of the American Revolutionary War, American colonists made a significant statement by throwing tea overboard into Boston Harbor, an event famously known as the Boston Tea Party.

The classic tea lover’s question is, “How do you take your tea?” Earlier this year, Professor Francl from the Chemistry Department at Pennsylvania University caused quite a stir among the Brits by suggesting adding salt to tea might be a good idea.

This suggestion sparked such an outrage in the UK that the US Embassy felt compelled to intervene diplomatically.

They issued a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) assuring the British Public, “We want to assure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And will never be.”

As for my own preferences – In the timeless novel The Alchemist, the shepherd Santiago convinces a tea seller to serve tea in crystal glasses to attract more customers. I find the notion of serving tea in crystal glasses quite romantic. However, enjoying tea in a fine cup is equally delightful. Ultimately, tea is meant to be savoured in whatever manner best suits you. Regarding the addition of milk, I concur with Mr. Orwell that tea, without a dash of milk and a pinch of sugar, would not make me any wiser or more positive. So, with that sentiment let’s raise our cups, savour our tea, and carry on.

