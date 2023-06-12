How the new Hua Hin train station will make travel easier for passengers of all abilities

If you have spent any amount of time in Hua Hin during the last four years, you can’t fail to have seen the construction of the new train station.

Once it opens, the new Hua Hin train station, the platform of which is 14 metres above ground level, will be the first elevated train station in Thailand to include a walkway under the station.

The new station is being constructed as part of the redevelopment of Thailand’s Southern Train Line, which is being transformed from a single track to a dual track rail network.

Earmarked to be operational by the start of 2024, the new train line will slash travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok to approximately 2.5 to 3 hours, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

As part of the project, the region’s train stations are being overhauled and emerging as architectural gems that have been designed to blend functionality, accessibility, and aesthetics.

Some of the local train stations have already been completed, while others, like Hua Hin Train Station, are nearing completion.

All of the new stations along the Southern Line have been designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in adherence to meet Universal Design principles. This helps to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can access and navigate the stations with ease.

Universal Design is the design and composition of an environment so that it can be accessed, understood and used to the greatest extent possible by all people regardless of their age, size, ability or disability.

Some of the inclusive features that have been incorporated into the design of Hua Hin Train Station include:

Disabled parking spaces and ramps: The new station includes dedicated disabled parking spaces conveniently located near the entrance, allowing individuals with mobility challenges to easily access the ground level. Ramps have been thoughtfully integrated, providing smooth and barrier-free entry to the station.

Reduced height counter at ticket office: To cater to the needs of wheelchair users, the ticket office features a reduced height counter, enabling them to comfortably interact with station staff and purchase tickets without any hindrance.

Escalators: Ensuring seamless vertical movement, the station features escalators that connect the ground level to the upper level. These escalators serve as an efficient and accessible alternative to stairs, promoting inclusivity for all passengers.

Lifts: Elevating accessibility to new heights, two lifts have been installed in the station, granting access to all levels, including the platform. These lifts enable individuals with mobility impairments, parents with strollers, and those carrying heavy luggage to navigate the station with ease.

Breastfeeding/nursing room: Recognizing the needs of nursing mothers, a dedicated breastfeeding/nursing room has been incorporated into the station. This private and comfortable space offers a welcoming environment for mothers to care for their infants while traveling.

Ramps for access to amenities: Ensuring equal access to all station amenities, ramps have been strategically placed throughout the station. These ramps facilitate easy movement between different areas, eliminating barriers and ensuring a seamless experience for all passengers.

Restrooms: The station’s restrooms have been designed to be inclusive and accommodating facilities that prioritize accessibility in order to provide a comfortable and dignified experience for all groups.

Passenger waiting areas and ticket booths: The waiting areas and ticket booths have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the diverse needs of passengers. Comfortable seating, clear multilingual signage, and convenient facilities cater to a wide range of individuals, ensuring a positive and inclusive experience for all.

Retail space: Emphasizing community integration and supporting local businesses, the new station incorporates retail spaces where travelers can explore and purchase products from different vendors. These shops not only enhance the overall passenger experience but also contribute to the economic growth of the region.

You can see more examples of the Universal Design standards being implemented at other local train stations.

Like the other stations on the southern train line Suan Son Pradiphat train station is wheelchair friendly, includes ramps and a new pedestrian underpass, special parking bays and disabled toilets.

The double track rail line between Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan is set to be open by next year, a spokesperson for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has said.

In an update on the project provided to the Thai government’s public relations department, Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, SRT’s public relations director, said that the majority of the civil engineering work for the project has already been finished.

Mr Ekarat explained that the new station has been designed to blend the unique characteristics and beauty of the old Hua Hin railway station. When the new station opens for service, the old station will remain in place.

The dual track trains will arrive and depart Bangkok at the new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The portion of the railway in Hua Hin is a segment of the overall track that will eventually link Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon, spanning a distance of 421 kilometers.

The construction of this railway line holds significance for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi and Thailand as a whole.

Once completed, the dual track rail line will offer a more efficient and dependable means of transportation for both passengers and cargo.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), this new rail line will contribute to establishing Thailand as a central transportation hub within the ASEAN region.

The SRT estimates that by 2051, approximately 2.85 million passengers will use the dual track train line.

Images: Photos supplied. Images taken May 2023.

comments