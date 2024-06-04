How to watch Euro 2024 in Thailand: Fixtures, groups, kick off times

Europe’s top national football teams will compete for the Euro 2024 championship in what promises to be a thrilling month-long tournament.

From June 14 to July 14 in Germany, 24 teams will vie for the coveted title across 51 matches.

Italy, the reigning champions, will defend their title against strong contenders like England, France, Germany, Spain, and Portugal. Germany, the host nation, aims for a resurgence on the global stage.

Fans can expect to see some of the world’s best players in action. England’s Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka hope to lead their team to victory, while France’s Kylian Mbappe, Germany’s Florian Wirtz, and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will also be key figures in the competition.

Germany faces high expectations as hosts, especially after their disappointing World Cup performances in 2018 and 2022. However, England may feel the most pressure, having never won the European Championship and with their last major trophy dating back to the 1966 World Cup.

As Germany prepares for the tournament following a challenging 2023, they aim to break the streak of no EURO host winning the competition since France in 1984.

How watch Euro 2024 live in Thailand

As Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany from June 14 to July 14, football fans in Thailand are gearing up for a month of late nights and thrilling matches.

With a seven-hour time difference, many games will start at either 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. in Thailand. Here’s how you can catch all the action live.

Euro 2024 broadcasters in Thailand

True Corporation Public Company Limited, through its TrueVisions and TrueID platforms, has secured the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 in Thailand.

Fans can watch live broadcasts via satellite and cable systems, or through the TrueID platform accessible on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Getting started with TrueID and TrueVisions NOW

If you subscribe to True and watch football on your TV, you will be able to watch the Euro 2024 as you would say when watching English Premier League games.

If you’re not an existing subscriber, you can download the TrueVisions NOW app to your mobile device and take out a one month subscription which covers you for the duration of the tournament.

To start watching, download the TrueID and TrueVisions NOW apps from the PlayStore for Android or the App Store for iOS. If you’re already a True mobile network subscriber, you likely have the TrueID app and account. If not, registration is straightforward and linked to your phone number.

Additionally, if you are a Dtac user you can subscribe to TrueVisions NOW via the Dtac mobile app.

Package options for Euro 2024

TrueID and TrueVisions NOW offer various packages to suit different viewing preferences:

TrueVisions NOW Plus : For 249 baht per month, this package allows you to watch all Euro 2024 matches on two devices simultaneously. It’s available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV.

: For 249 baht per month, this package allows you to watch all Euro 2024 matches on two devices simultaneously. It’s available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV. TrueVisions NOW Pop: Previously priced at 119 baht per month, this package offers basic streaming options but is less comprehensive than the NOW Plus package.

For TrueID users, the recommended packages include:

PLATINUM: 1,499 baht/month, 80 channels, viewable on four screens.

GOLD: 999 baht/month, 69 channels, viewable on four screens.

PREMIUM: 449 baht/month, 38 channels, viewable on two screens.

Channels to watch Euro 2024

Matches will be primarily available on True Premier Football 3 (channel 603). If there are simultaneous matches, they will also be shown on True Premier Football 4 (channel 604). If you have an existing TrueID package that includes these channels, you’re set to watch the tournament.

TrueVisions NOW packages for Euro 2024

Standard: 249 baht/month

EPL & UEFA: 499 baht/month

Premium: 499 baht/month

Gold: 999 baht/month

Platinum: 1,499 baht/month

For fans with the EPL & UEFA Season Pass, which covers one season until June 30, 2024, an additional subscription is needed to continue watching beyond this date. Premium and Platinum package members can watch until the end of the tournament on July 14, 2024.

Euro 2024 fixture guide with Hua Hin Today

Football fans in Hua Hin can grab a physical copy of Hua Hin Today’s Euro 2024 fixture guide in the June issue of our newspaper.

Alternatively, save a copy of the Euro 2024 fixture guide, complete with Thai kick off times, to your phone so you never miss a game.

