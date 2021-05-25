Hua Hin aims to vaccinate 177,000 people ahead of October 1 re-opening

Hua Hin must vaccinate almost 177,000 in order to re-open to foreign tourists on October 1.

Officials say they need to administer 350,000 vaccine jabs before allowing vaccinated foreigners to visit Hua Hin without needing to quarantine.

The plans to allow quarantine free travel to Hua Hin have been proposed as part of the “Hua Hin Recharge” project, which aims for 100,000 foreigners to visit the town before the end of the year.

However, the plans are dependent on enough people being vaccinated before October 1.

To achieve the goal, 176,749 of Hua Hin’s 213,979 local residents will need to be vaccinated before October.

That’s roughly 1,380 vaccine doses per day between now and October 1.

Speaking to Thai language site Thansettakij, Krod Rojanastien from the Hua Hin branch of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and who is one of the key figures behind the Hua Hin Recharge project said: “We need vaccinations to start in June with second doses administered by August.”

Hua Hin is set to begin its mass vaccination rollout on June 7, with officials already announcing the proposed locations of vaccinations centres in the town.

Tourism was Hua Hin’s largest source of income pre-pandemic, worth an estimated 43 billion baht annually.

However, COVID-19 restrictions have left the local tourism industry decimated, with many of the town’s 89,000 tourism workers left out of work.

