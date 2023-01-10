Hua Hin Airport: More services for private jets would help attract new groups of tourists, seminar told

By offering more services for private jets at Hua Hin airport, it could help to attract a new and more promising group of tourists to the region, a seminar has been told.

On January 6, key stakeholders from the airport and Hua Hin’s tourism industry attended a seminar at Golden Sea Hua Hin Hotel where they shared opinions on Hua Hin Airport potentially being developed into a hub for private aircraft in a bid to increase tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The seminar was presided over by Dr. Noppasit Chakpitak, President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd., and was attended by Mr. Yongchayut Phongphairot, Director of the Hua Hin Air Traffic Control Center, Mr. Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, Mr. Suraut Narongrit, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Rattapol Charoenphon, Acting Director of Hua Hin Airport, Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, President of Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association as well as those from other relevant agencies.

The plans are in addition to the ongoing development and expansion of the airport which is being undertaken as part of the Phoenix Plan, which is targeting one million passenger arrivals by 2025.

The seminar heard how Hua Hin Airport could potentially accommodate 30,000 private aircraft flights per year and the move to attract more private jets would go hand in hand with the current redevelopment of the airport.

Mrs. Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, stated that Hua Hin Airport has great potential. It’s not too far from Bangkok and both Thai and foreign tourists are familiar with the area.

Enabling more private jets to land at the airport will be an additional source of income and encourage tourism in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mrs. Wassana said.

Typically people who travel by private jet are wealthy, therefore tourists with high spending power would be able to visit Hua Hin and the surrounding area.

Hua Hin is well equipped to accommodate such people, as there are many hotels with three to five stars or more, quality restaurants, golf courses, or spas that are suitable for this group of tourists, Mrs. Wassana added.

In addition, the seminar heard about ongoing discussions with regards to adding more flights from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai, as well as reopening flights from Hua Hin to Udon Thani and Hua Hin to Kuala Lumpur.

comments