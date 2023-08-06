Hua Hin and Cha-am among most popular destinations for Thai families this Mother’s Day

The next long weekend is set to be a busy one in Hua Hin and Cha-am.

The two destinations are among the most popular for Thai families celebrating Mother’s Day (Aug 12), according to data from Agoda.

The travel booking website recently revealed the top domestic travel destinations for Thai families during the long Mother’s Day break in August.

Topping the charts is Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and lively beaches, making it an attractive destination for both day and night activities. However, not far behind in popularity are Hua Hin and Cha-am, ranked a close second on the list.

Agoda’s report indicates that beach destinations continue to dominate the preferences of Thai travelers during the Mother’s Day holiday, with Pattaya retaining its number one spot from last year. Hua Hin and Cha-am’s ascent to the second position further reinforces their status as beloved destinations for families seeking a memorable getaway.

Agoda said the allure of Hua Hin lies in its laid-back ambiance and an array of activities suitable for all ages. From relaxing strolls along the sandy shores to exploring local markets and savoring delicious seafood, Hua Hin presents a perfect escape for families to bond and create lasting memories.

This year’s rankings also showcase the rising popularity of mountain destinations, with Khao Yai claiming the fourth position on the list. Families looking for a nature-oriented getaway have been drawn to this picturesque mountainous region, known for its breathtaking scenery and family-friendly activities.

The shift in travel preferences compared to last year indicates that Thai families are becoming increasingly open to exploring diverse locations for their Mother’s Day celebrations. While Pattaya continues to reign as the ultimate seaside hotspot, the rise of Hua Hin, Cha-am, and Khao Yai exemplifies the country’s diverse tourism offerings.

As the travel industry gears up for the anticipated surge in domestic tourism during Mother’s Day, hoteliers and tourism operators in these popular destinations are preparing to welcome families with open arms. This significant holiday not only fosters family togetherness but also serves as a boon for Thailand’s tourism sector.

Agoda’s search data also reveals interesting trends in Thai travel behavior. While beach destinations were the preferred choice in 2022, this year’s Mother’s Day holiday witnesses a more balanced demand for city, mountain, and coastal getaways.

