Hua Hin and Cha-am amongst most popular destinations for Thai families: Agoda

Pattaya is this year’s most popular destination for Thai families looking to enjoy a domestic vacation together.

Based on early 2023 search data from digital travel platform Agoda, Pattaya tops the list and is joined on the podium by Hua Hin / Cha-am and Phuket.

According to Agoda’s insights, Thai families are most likely to enjoy some quality time around seaside cities this year. The full list of top 10 most searched domestic destinations by families contains Pattaya, Hua Hin / Cha-Am, Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Khao Yai, Krabi, Rayong and Ko Samet respectively.

Agoda’s Family Travel Trend Survey, which polled over 14,000 family travellers from 12 markets globally, found that the top three family attractions were visiting landmarks, spending time at the beach, and enjoying a fun day at theme or amusement parks.

“Families are taking advantage of the school breaks to spend quality time on trips together. In Thailand, we are seeing great interest in beach destinations,” said Peerapol Sa-ngamuang, Country Director Agoda Thailand. “Planning vacations with large groups across different age groups and budgets can be a challenge. Which is why at Agoda, we have done our best to make the booking journey as seamless as possible with accommodations, flight, and activities all at the click of a button.”

When traveling abroad, Thai families are most excited about Japan. No less than six Japanese destinations are in the top 10, with Tokyo topping the list, Osaka and Fujikawaguchiko ranking 4th and 5th, and Fukuoka, Sapporo and Kyoto in 8th, 9th and 10th respectively. Also in the top ten are Singapore (2nd), Hong Kong (3rd), Seoul (6th) and Taipei (7th).

When families travel together, there’s no one-size-fits-all for the type of place to stay. Some families are looking for Agoda Homes which offer kitchens or extra living space to cater for family groups, while others prefer a hotel with kids’ clubs, babysitting or family friendly adjoining rooms. Agoda’s hassle-free booking experience caters to all – helping all family travelers find the ideal hotel or homestay for their trip.

