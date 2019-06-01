Hua Hin Authorities Crackdown on Illegal Hotels

170 illegal hotel and resort operators in Hua Hin have been warned they need to obtain proper licenses within the next month or face hefty fines or even jail time.

Hua Hin district chief, Thanon Phanpipas, told the operators of the illegal hotels that they have until the end of June to register or they could face a maximum fine of 20,000 baht plus a daily maximum fine of 10,000 baht or up to one year in jail or both. Thanon said that as many as 170 premises in Hua Hin are providing hotel services without having obtained the correct licenses. The premises are believed to include houses, pool villas and apartments which are being rented out to tourists.

The district chief said the unregistered services could be a blight on the town and could adversely affect the local tourism industry. It could also affect national security as the operators would not report foreigners at their places to immigration officials, The Nation reported. The news comes after Thai authorities earlier this year warned against the practice of renting rooms by the day or week via so called room sharing apps.

Those who are found to rent out property using the apps could be liable for prosecution if they are found to be operating a rental business without obtaining the correct licenses. There will be a cluster of “surprised inspections” in these establishments after June 16, 2019 by the authorities, reports said.

