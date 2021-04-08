Hua Hin bars and pubs ordered to close until April 12

All bars and pubs in Hua Hin must close until April 12, health officials have confirmed.

The order was announced by Prachuap Khiri Khan Province’s Disease Control Department on Thursday (8 April) and aims to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Bars have been ordered to close for four days, but officials said this will be extended to 14 days should the situation worsen.

Other measures introduced include strict enforcement of social distancing rules, with tables in restaurants required to be 2 metres apart.

Any events with over 100 attendees must have prior permission from local authorities.

Health officials also revealed that there are now 14 confirmed cases of the virus in Hua Hin.

In order to be able to deal with more cases, Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Phallop Singhaseni announced that Hua Hin Hospital 5 is being prepared as a field hospital should the COVID-19 situation worsen.

Meanwhile, True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club and Banyan Golf Club announced temporary closure after being visited by a person who later tested for COVID-19.

