Hua Hin based photographer Patrick Jacobs to hold exhibition at the Centara

Hua Hin based photographer Patrick Jacobs is holding an exhibition of his photographs at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin in December.

The exhibition will be held between Dec 10-18 at the ‘Something to Remember’ shop located close to the Centara’s Colonial Hall.

The exhibition features images of sunrises, sunsets and reflections from Patrick’s vast collection of photographs.

Each of the images, most of which were taken in Hua Hin and the surrounding area, will be printed on aluminium metal panels which offer a fascinating perspective and striking high gloss quality.

Patrick’s new exhibition comes less than four months after he held his first ever exhibition at The Standard, Hua Hin.

The exhibition at the Centara will feature a total of twenty photographs on display, including four new and previously unseen images.

Like Patrick’s previous exhibition, there are just five prints available of each image, which are available in two different sizes: original edition (11X17 or 27.9X43.2 cm) and collector edition (20X30 or 50.8X76.2 cm).

Patrick’s photography exhibition at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will take place between Dec 10-18 from 10am to 7pm.

As well as the aluminium prints, calendars and postcards of Patrick’s images will also be available to buy.

In addition, Patrick says he is also working on his first photography book, which will be about the fishermen and their community in Hua Hin.

Titled Hua Hin: where there is a sea, there will be Fishermen, Patrick is hoping to release the book in 2023.

An author’s copy will be on show at the exhibition at the Centara, and there will be a possibility to sign in at the event as well.

Calendars for worthy causes

Patrick, who also runs the Hua Hin What’s Going On Facebook group, will release his annual calendar in December.

The calendars have become increasingly popular in recent years and feature some of Patrick’s best images from Hua Hin and throughout Thailand.

The calendars also include all the public holidays and other days of significance.

The proceeds from the sales of the calendars go to help raise money for worthy causes.

“I have a good life in Hua Hin and I just wanted to do something for a good cause”, Patrick explained.

“The calendars started when I worked with local charity Jungle Aid as part of a collaboration with other photographers, including from the UK, France and Thailand, where we selected our best images to be used in the calendar”, Patrick explained.

Sales from that calendar raised 70,000 baht, which was enough to put a child from one of the remote communities that Jungle Aid supports through school.

Since then, Patrick has chosen a different worthy cause each year to benefit from the sales of his calendar.

This year, Patrick has teamed up with the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai.

Located in Mae Taeng District, approximately 60 kilometres from Chiang Mai city centre, the park was founded by Sangduen “Lek” Chailert, a world renowned animal rights advocate who has dedicated her life to fighting for animal rights and putting an end to animal abuse.

The Elephant Nature Park provides a sanctuary for dozens of distressed elephants rescued from all over Thailand.

Patrick said he spent a total of three days in June and July photographing the elephants before finalizing the design of the calendar in August.

A total of 1,000 calendars will be released which are expected to raise approximately 500,000 baht for the Elephant Nature Park.

To contact Patrick regarding his exhibition, calendars or buying any of his images, visit the Foto’s by Patrick Jacobs Facebook page.

📍 Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin

