Hua Hin based photographer the inspiration behind photography exhibition at Stamford University

Paul Laffisse contributed to this story.

Hua Hin based photographer Patrick Jacobs was the inspiration behind a photography exhibition recently held at Stamford University.

The exhibition, which took place at the university’s Student Centre from Feb 13-17, featured works from students under the theme “my world, my environment”.

Kicking off the exhibition, Patrick explained that observation is crucial while shooting pictures.

“Some people look, whereas others see”, Patrick said.

For him, if there is no light, there could not be a photo, adding that in his images there is always an emphasis on shadows, reflection, light and the location.

He also gave some simple but good advice to the students saying “the best camera in the world is the one you have with you”.

Patrick said that he was very proud to be the inspiration behind the photography exhibition and said that he would be happy to share more photography tips and advice with them in the future.

He also encouraged the students to print their photographs rather than viewing them on a screen. He said that printing photographs helps the image to “become alive and is converted into a memory”.

The purpose of the exhibition was one self expression for the students taking part, and saw the students share a variety of different ideas and reasons behind the images they chose to be featured.

One of the students decided to shoot photos which denounced traffic jams, while another was inspired by their favorite superhero like Doctor Strange to show how they felt.

Twenty eight year old student Yi Jiang, or Jan, shared an impressive image which was inspired by fireworks.

Jan, who hails from Yunnan in China, has aspirations to be a fashion designer and is in the process of launching his own fashion brand.

Meanwhile, fellow student Phattharagan Jaitom (Aom) shared photos of the sea taken at various points on Hua Hin beach, stating that she shot those particular images as she sees life as being “like a wave”.

According to the university’s Executive Director, Cell Dilon, the exhibition gave the students an opportunity to express themselves after being isolated and separated from their classmates during the pandemic.

Like many schools and universities, Stamford was forced to switch to online learning, which led to a significant decrease in face-to-face interactions and socialization.

Cell spoke of the impact the pandemic had on the students stating that some had become introverted, finding comfort in their own company and withdrawing from social interactions.

