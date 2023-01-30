Hua Hin beer bar operators asked to help promote Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023

Municipal officials have called on beer bar operators in Hua Hin to help promote a major Muay Thai event that is scheduled to take place later this week.

The “Amazing Muay Thai Festival 2023” will be held at Rajabhakti Park and the Seapines Recreation Centre between February 2-6.

On Saturday, officials including Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin Prachuap Khiri Khan Province visited bars in Soi Bintabaht, Soi 94 and Soi 80 to ask staff for their help in promoting the event, particularly to foreigners who may be interested in Muay Thai.

Local Thai language media shared photos of bar staff being presented with promotional flyers for the event.

The event is set to be the largest of its kind in Thailand and is being organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Royal Thai Army, the Ministry of Culture, Sports Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and private sector partners.

The Amazing Muay Thai Festival aims to promote cultural tourism and is in line with the Thai government’s policy to promote Thailand’s soft-power foundations, which include Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival.

The highlight of the event will see the world’s largest wai-kru ceremony performed by 5,000 Muay Thai boxers on Feb 6, which aims to set a Guinness World Record.

There will also be Muay Thai training on the beach from legend of the sport Saenchai where he will be assisted by Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, Kem Sitsongpeenong, Thananchai Sitsongpeenong and Satanfah Sitsongpeenong in a truly unique opportunity to train with Muay Thai superstars on a private Thai beach.

On the evening of February 4, there will be a professional fight show with WBC MuayThai world titles, WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanom Tom Challenge showdowns, and the first-ever WBC Muay Thai Muay Ying contests.

Over two days, February 4 & 5, there will be youth and adult amateur Muay Thai tournaments with prestigious Thailand Cups and medals at stake for those entering the tournaments.

On February 2 & 3 there will be a ring officials workshop for aspiring Muay Thai judges and referees, combined with a Muay Thai trainers seminar.

