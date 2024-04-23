Hua Hin braces for sweltering week ahead with temperatures soaring to 40°C

Residents of Hua Hin are facing a week of extreme heat, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 40°C until Friday, and slightly cooler at 39°C over the weekend, according to the Meteorological Department.

The intense heatwave is attributed to a persistent low pressure zone over the region which is expected to last until April 28.

With no rainfall forecast, concerns are mounting as the area continues to grapple with a severe drought crisis.

Health officials are advising the public to limit outdoor activities due to the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The potential for thunderstorms in some areas adds to the adverse conditions, although these are not expected to bring any substantial relief from the dry spell.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has issued warnings about the dangers of heat stroke, which remains a concern during this period.

Heatstroke symptoms, which can escalate to severe medical emergencies, include redness of the skin, rapid pulse, headaches, dizziness, and in extreme cases, unconsciousness or death. Immediate measures such as applying ice packs or cooling cloths to key body areas can mitigate these effects before medical help is sought.

Furthermore, a recent survey conducted by the Department of Health from March 1 to April 4, involving 682 participants, revealed significant health issues arising from the seasonal heat. Headaches, constipation, and muscle cramps were the most frequently reported problems, with 21.9% of respondents suffering from headaches.

Overall, 52.8% of those surveyed expressed moderate concerns over health issues induced by the heat, while 19.8% indicated a high level of concern. These figures highlight the pressing need for awareness and preventive measures among the public to cope with the expected high temperatures.

