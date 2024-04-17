Hua Hin celebrates legacy of Boxing champion Pone Kingpetch with annual event

The Hua Hin Municipality commemorated the legendary Thai boxer Pone Kingpetch on the 64th anniversary of his historic world title win with a series of events on April 16, 2024, honoring his contributions to the sport and his enduring legacy in the community.

The celebration took place at Pone Kingpetch Public Park, named after the celebrated athlete who was the first Thai to claim a world boxing championship. The event saw the participation of Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Police Major General Damrongsak Thongngamtrakul, President of the Hua Hin Sports Association, and other municipal officials. A ceremony was held at the statue of Kingpetch, commemorating his victory over Argentine flyweight world champion Pascal Perez April 16, 1960.

On Tuesday evening, the park hosted a Muay Thai competition featuring nine exciting matches between competitors from Prachuap Khiri Khan and neighboring Phetchaburi. The day was rounded off with an exhibition detailing Kingpetch’s life and achievements, aimed at educating tourists and locals alike about the boxer’s significant impact on Thai sports and culture.

Born Mana Seedokbuab on February 12, 1935, in Hua Hin, “Pone” Kingpetch developed a passion for boxing early in his life. His career took a significant turn when he joined the “Kingpetch” boxing camp and soon made a name for himself by defeating several more experienced fighters. His crowning achievement came when he defeated Danny Kid from the Philippines for the OPBF title, setting the stage for his world championship bout against Perez at Lumpini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, witnessed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

Known for his ferocious jab, Kingpetch’s victory not only marked him as Thailand’s first flyweight world champion but also established him as a three-time world champion, elevating Thailand’s status in the international boxing arena.

Despite retiring in 1966 at the age of 31 due to health issues exacerbated by alcohol, Kingpetch’s legacy continued to grow. He passed away on May 31, 1982, at age 47, after battling diabetes and lung disease. In recognition of his contributions, a 2.20-meter tall statue was erected in his honor. Sculpted by National Artist Nonthiwat Jantanapalin and initially unveiled in 1992 at Hua Hin beach, the statue now stands prominently in front of the Pone Kingpetch Public Park.

The Sports Journalists Association of Thailand has further recognised his contributions by designating April 16 as “Outstanding Athlete Day.”

In June 2023, Pone Kingpetch was posthumously inducted into the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

The induction ceremony took place during an event held from June 8th to 11th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, United States.

He was recognized by the IBHOF for his outstanding contributions and achievements to the sport and was inducted into the Old Timer Category.

comments