Hua Hin Cricket Sixes returns to Dusit Thani Hua Hin in July

The Hua Hin Cricket Sixes tournament will take place at the prestigious Dusit Thani Hua Hin from Sunday, July 2nd, to Friday, July 7th, 2023.

Despite cricket not being particularly popular in Thailand, this event has become a sporting tradition for cricket enthusiasts and players alike and is now in its 26th year.

Organized by Thanasak “Tom” Karnasuta, the Hua Hin Cricket Sixes attracts nearly 200 participants, including players, their families, and friends.

Players from across the globe will converge in Hua Hin to showcase their cricketing skills and add an international flair to the tournament.

Some of the players taking part in this year’s tournament are from Australia, England, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Thailand, Pakistan, India, and the Maldives.

Over the years a number of former professional players have taken part in the tournament, including former England international, Allan Lamb.

One of the local teams participating in the tournament is the Hua Hin Hoppalongs, founded by Colin Devonshire, an author based in Hua Hin.

The Hua Hin Sixes features three different competitions: the Cup Division (Open age), the Masters (Over 35’s), and the Veterans (Over 50’s).

Professional umpires will be drafted in to ensure that the games adhere to the rules and are played in the true spirit of the sport.

Players are required to pay a match fee of 7,500 baht, which includes registration and tournament entry, a welcome dinner, a farewell/presentation dinner, two Hua Hin Sixes team shirts, one Hua Hin Sixes cap per player, and one commemorative program per player.

While the Hua Hin Cricket Sixes primarily caters to players, it is also an excellent opportunity for spectators to enjoy a social occasion and witness some thrilling cricket matches.

Cricket lovers in Hua Hin and neighbouring areas are encouraged to attend and experience the excitement firsthand.

Further information about the Hua Hin Cricket Sixes, including schedules, team registrations, and event details, can be found on their official website: https://www.huahincricketsixes.com/.

All images: Hua Hin Cricket Sixes

