Hua Hin faces water rationing amidst severe drought

The Waterworks Department of Hua Hin Municipality has announced that water supply will be rationed effective immediately, a measure that highlights the severity of the ongoing water shortage affecting the area.

Residents will have access to public water only between the hours of 5:00 AM and 10:30 AM until further notice, following days of disrupted service across the city.

In an official statement released on Saturday, April 6, the Waterworks Department explained the drastic measure: “Due to the current crisis situation, the quantity of raw water is insufficient for the Waterworks Department, Hua Hin Municipality. Therefore, we announce the water distribution schedule as follows: Water will be distributed from 05:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The Waterworks Department, Hua Hin Municipality, apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. For further inquiries, please contact 0-3251-1667.”

Meanwhile, to mitigate the impact of the rationing, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul has coordinated efforts involving multiple local agencies, including Highway District 15, the Border Patrol Police, Sinotai Co., and the Hua Hin Municipal Fire Department, to distribute water directly to residents.

Deputy Mayor Busaba Choksuchat, along with several district officials, has been actively participating in the efforts, joining water trucks to deliver water to homes in various communities. The severity of this year’s drought has not only led to the current water rationing but also highlighted the need for careful water management and conservation among citizens.

The municipality urges residents to use water sparingly, as efforts continue to ensure that the needs of the community are met despite the limited resources.

The news comes after Hua Hin Municipality last week announced the signing of an MOU with the Irrigation Office No. 14 that will help to improve the water supply to Hua Hin.

This agreement facilitates the operation of a water pumping system along with the development of the Phetchaburi – Hua Hin infrastructure in Phetchaburi Province, aiming to increase the raw water supply for Hua Hin’s water production facilities.

However, while the new MOU is expected to help improve the water situation in the future, it hasn’t been able to solve the most recent situation regarding water shortages in Hua Hin.

Last month, officials at Pranburi Dam revealed the worrying situation the region faces in terms of water shortages.

On March 25, Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Mr. Somkid Chanthamaruk, accompanied by Deputy Governor Mr. Sinathorn Oeam and other provincial leaders, visited the dam to assess the problem firsthand.

During the visit it was revealed that the dam is at just 29.7% of its full capacity.

The lack of rain during the previous wet season has resulted in the region recording a 50% drop in rainfall compared to the five-year average, leading to a sharp reduction in water availability.

The lack of water has meant that the two districts in the province, Pranburi and Thap Sakae have now officially been declared drought disaster zones, with some 11 sub-districts and 79 villages severely affected.

Officials estimate the drought has disrupted the lives of 6,884 households, amounting to 16,616 individuals who are now facing acute water shortages.

