Hua Hin Food Fest 2022 takes place this weekend

Hua Hin’s food festival is returning this weekend with scores of food and drinks vendors, restaurants and live entertainment.

The festival, named “Hua Hin Food Fest 2022 on the Beach” is returning after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, with a focus on supporting local businesses and chefs, boosting tourism and showcasing the best regional cuisine.

Hua Hin Food Fest 2022 on the Beach will be held on Khao Takiab beach, next to the pier and in the same location as the firework festival which was held in July.

The free event will be held over two days on Friday (Sept 30) and Saturday (Oct 1) from 4pm to 11pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, including local dishes such as Ping Ngop (grilled fish with curry paste wrapped in a banana leaf) and Hoi seab makakor (grilled knife jacked clam with papaya sauce).

Many of Hua Hin’s five star hotels and other popular restaurants will also have booths at the festival.

The opening ceremony will see the creation of a seafood fettuccini khao soi dish which will be cooked specially for the event.

Live music will be provided by popular artists Puean GX (Friday) and Copter (Saturday).

Monday (Sept 26) saw the formal announcement of the event at the press conference held at Market Village Hua Hin.

Announcing the event was Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, along with Mr. Isara Sathapanaset, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Kittipong Siriphetkasem, vice president of the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Mr. Boonyun Poollarp, chairman of the Cha-am Chef Club, and Mr. Puraset Akraphonghiran. vice president of Nee Krung Connect Co., Ltd.

