Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 to feature over 100 booths

The Hua Hin Food Festival 2024, scheduled for August 2-4, will feature over 100 booths, according to the latest update from Hua Hin Municipality and Hua Hin Women’s Club.

As first reported by Hua Hin Today in May, the festival will be held at Suan Luang Queen’s Park (19 Rai).

On June 5, Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchat chaired a preparatory meeting for the festival, following an assignment from Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul. The meeting, held at the Chomsin Room of the Hua Hin Municipal Office, included key figures such as Kwannruen Suphon, Head of the Administrative Division; Litsa Uengheng, President of the Hua Hin District Cultural Council; representatives from the Hua Hin Women’s Club; and other relevant officials.

The festival will feature over 40 booths from renowned hotels and restaurants in Hua Hin and more than 60 booths from community restaurants. Attendees can expect a variety of local dishes and specialties at affordable prices, aiming to promote tourism and stimulate the local economy.

As one of Hua Hin’s most popular annual events, the food festival draws large crowds eager to sample a wide range of culinary delights. Although the festival has been hosted at various locations throughout Hua Hin, including more recently on Khao Takiab beach, Queen’s Park 19 Rai is often considered the festival’s home.

Each year, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of food and drink vendors, from local eateries to five-star hotels, all showcasing their best dishes. A highlight of the event is the signature dish prepared by the Hua Hin and Cha Am Chefs Association. This showpiece dish, created uniquely each year, captures the essence of the region’s cuisine and is a major talking point among attendees.

The Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 promises to be a culinary celebration, highlighting the innovative and collaborative spirit of the local culinary community.

comments