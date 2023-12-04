Hua Hin gears up for Prachuap Hap @Hua Hin, pop up market and more on near Soi 51

Happiness as soon as you travel to Hua Hin!

Prachuap Hap @Hua Hin, a two day pop up market and community event will take place take place in Hua Hin later this month.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, in a collaboration with Hua Hin Municipality, the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, YEC Prachuap Khiri Khan, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Community Development Office, and other government and private agencies, is set to host the eagerly anticipated Prachuap Hap @Hua Hin.

This pop-up market event is scheduled for December 9-10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., around the vicinity of PAKKATI Coffee Studio, Hua Hin Soi 51.

Poised to draw in tourists and locals alike, the event will transform the area into a chic flea market, offering an array of creative products, local crafts, fashion items, and delightful gastronomic experiences.

The market will feature over 30 booths showcasing everything from handmade crafts and local Prachuap Khiri Khan fabrics to soft music creating a relaxed ambiance, set to boost tourism trends as 2023 draws to a close.

Key figures, including Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office; Ms. Busaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin City; Mr. Akkarawin Kositchaiwat, Chairman of YEC Prachuap Khiri Khan; and Mr. Damrong Makrachan from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Community Development, have jointly announced their cooperation in organizing this event.

The collaboration aligns with the government’s and province’s policy to drive tourism in Hua Hin District, aiming for tangible results by the end of 2023 and continuing into 2024.

Hua Hin, a prime tourist destination for both Thai and international visitors, is leveraging this event to enhance its appeal and extend tourism connections to other districts in the province’s southern region.

The event, aptly named Prachuap Hap (derived from ‘Prachuap Happy’), is envisioned to be a platform for local entrepreneurs and communities, particularly the next generation, to showcase and sell their products and services, thereby increasing the economic value of tourism in the area.

Visitors can expect a diverse range of activities and booths, including the Pran Por Piang products, Thai folk medicine programs, art workshops, and a special Thai fashion show “Thai cloth is fun to wear – Yarn Travel No. 5”.

Furthermore, there will be coffee-related activities, including a workshop on coffee dripping, presented by YEC Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office is encouraging tourists to visit Hua Hin during this event and offers a special promotion for the first 300 tourists who register online: a 100-baht cash coupon, valid at participating stores.

Additionally, visitors spending 100 baht at the event’s shops will have a chance to win accommodation prizes and airline tickets for the Hua Hin-Chiang Mai route.

For more information and to register in advance, tourists can visit the ททท.สำนักงานประจวบคีรีขันธ์ : TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Facebook page, where they can stay updated on this exciting event.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/G6SqKt24xqsSrftk6

