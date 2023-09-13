Hua Hin gears up for ‘Reminiscing the Past’ cultural event

In an effort to both promote tourism and spotlight the cultural traditions of Hua Hin, the town is set to host the annual ‘Hua Hin, Reminiscing the Past’ event.

The ten-day event will take place from September 22 to October 1, 2023, at the 25 Rai event grounds located behind the BluPort Shopping Mall.

This year, the event, organized jointly by the Hua Hin Municipality and various private sector entities, seeks to recreate and celebrate Hua Hin’s rich history, traditions, and the unique way of life enjoyed by locals.

During a recent announcement, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Adisak Noisuwan, enthusiastically invited participants and visitors to embrace the event’s theme by donning retro and traditional Thai costumes.

A particular highlight will be the ‘Khao Tao’ fabric attire, woven by local women’s groups, which embodies Hua Hin’s distinctive identity and tradition.

Meanwhile, organiser Mr. Worapoj Limakom further shed light on the significance of the event. “Hua Hin has long been recognized as a global beach resort town. This event aims to capture the timeless charm and allure of Hua Hin, ensuring that its unique identity is not only remembered but celebrated,” he said.

Attendees can anticipate a series of attractions, from cultural performances on stage to firework displays. The event will feature distinct cultural zones, booths selling local products, and nightly concerts starring renowned singers. On the event’s final night, a Thai traditional fashion show is scheduled, showcasing retro clothing from various government agencies, the private sector, and the public.

Adding to the vintage atmosphere, the opening ceremony on September 22 will see participants engaging in a parade with tricycle rickshaws, pedal tricycles, golf carts, and classic cars, all while adorned in traditional and retro attires.

Tourists visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan during this period are encouraged to show their support by purchasing fabrics from local women’s groups, including the Khao Tao woven fabric and the Palau fabric, each bearing unique and intricate patterns.

