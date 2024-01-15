Hua Hin grapples with worsening air quality; Hospital issues health advisory

Like many locations in Thailand, Hua Hin has seen a significant rise in air pollution, as levels of PM 2.5, the fine particulate matter known for its adverse health effects, have reached concerning levels over the last 24 hours.

On Monday, January 15, the air quality index recorded a PM 2.5 concentration of 42.3, surpassing the standard safe limit of 37.5. This increase in pollution levels is beginning to have tangible impacts on public health.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Hua Hin Hospital has issued a public health advisory via its Facebook page, urging residents to take immediate precautions.

The hospital’s recommendations include wearing masks specifically designed to filter out fine dust particles, limiting outdoor activities, and being vigilant for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and eye irritation. The advisory also emphasizes that individuals experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the fluctuating air quality by using resources like the Air4Thai application, which provides real-time updates on PM 2.5 levels. People among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions are urged to closely monitor air quality.

Meanwhile, residents in Bangkok on Monday were being advised to prepare for an increase in ultra-fine air pollutants and a worsening of air quality throughout the week.

According to forecasts from the Pollution Control Department, pollution levels are expected to intensify until Wednesday. In light of this, the department is recommending that residents of Bangkok work from home until the situation improves.

Preeyaporn Suwanakate, the director-general of the Pollution Control Department, explained that the heightened levels of PM2.5 pollutants are due to poor air circulation in various parts of the city. This is attributed to a mix of low atmospheric pressure and changing wind directions in the region, leading to a buildup of pollutants.

The current southerly winds are anticipated to shift, bringing winds from the East and Northeast. This change is expected to transport pollutants from other areas to Bangkok, exacerbating the situation.

In reaction to these warnings, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is intensifying its monitoring of pollution sources throughout the city. Additionally, City Hall has instructed all kindergartens and schools under its jurisdiction to establish “dust-free” rooms as a protective measure.

