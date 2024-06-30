Hua Hin holds first ever Pride parade

Large crowds gathered at The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin on Saturday (June 29) for Hua Hin’s first-ever Pride parade.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop presided over the Bluport Rise of Pride 2024 event and kicked off the Color of Pride 2024 parade.

Joining him were Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Somkid Jantamrit, Hua Hin District Chief Polkrit Puangwalaisit, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul, Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Tourism Business Association, heads of local government and private sectors, and other notable personalities, including special guest Anntonia Porsild, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023.

Dressed in vibrant colors, they paraded with rainbow flags alongside the LGBTQ+ community, showcasing elaborate costumes and makeup.

The parade began at The Square, proceeded to Hua Hin College, covering a distance of 3 kilometers, and then returned to the starting point. Large crowds of Thai and international spectators lined both sides of Phetkasem Road to watch and take photos.

Suwat Liptapanlop stated that Pride Month is a globally significant festival celebrated with activities in major cities. Hua Hin, a popular resort destination for both Thais and foreigners, is a key tourist destination. This event is set to become an annual festival in Hua Hin, promoting equality and acceptance in society without discrimination.

It is an excellent opportunity to boost tourism and stimulate the economy.

